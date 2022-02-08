The Boogeyman WWE Update

The Boogeyman is trending on Twitter today after he made a post that shows him signing a WWE contract. He thanked WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon in the caption.

It should be noted that today’s tweet is a re-post from December 10. You can see the tweets below.

It’s believed that The Boogeyman re-signed a WWE Legends contract back in December. He announced before that he signed a Legends contract in 2015, and as of the summer of 2020 he was still signed to a Legends deal. He was likely signing a Legends contract extension in that original December tweet, which was re-posted today.

The Boogeyman continues to work some indie dates and appear at various signings and conventions. He last appeared on WWE TV for the RAW Legends Night event on January 4, 2021, but he has made other appearances for various WWE Digital shows, including The Bump.