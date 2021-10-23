The Bracket For AEW’s TBS Title Tournament Revealed

On the October 22nd 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, the bracket was revealed for the upcoming TBS Title tournament. Here are the first round matches:

Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter

The Bunny vs. Red Velvet

Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho

Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander received byes in the tournament. The tournament kicks off on the October 23rd edition of Dynamite.