The Bracket For AEW’s TBS Title Tournament Revealed

On the October 22nd 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, the bracket was revealed for the upcoming TBS Title tournament. Here are the first round matches:
Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter
The Bunny vs. Red Velvet
Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida
Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho
Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander received byes in the tournament. The tournament kicks off on the October 23rd edition of Dynamite.
