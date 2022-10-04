The Brawling Brutes Confirmed for WWE NXT, Updated Card for Tonight’s Live Episode

The Brawling Brutes are on their way to WWE NXT.

Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland will make an appearance on this week’s NXT episode, as announced on Monday night’s RAW.

There’s no word yet on what the SmackDown Superstars will do on NXT, or if Imperium will return to NXT to continue their rivalry, which will continue this Friday when WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Sheamus on the SmackDown on FOX season premiere, and then on Saturday at Extreme Rules when the two factions battle in a six-man Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

The NXT episode this week will be the first live episode since September 13. The updated lineup is as follows:

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly deliver their State of the Commonwealth Address to speak on the WWE tag team divisions

* Toxic Attraction vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez as the guests

* Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase in a qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc

* Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend

* The Brawling Brutes will appear