“The Braxton Beat” To Air On WWE’s Instagram Each Tuesday And Thursday

WWE on-air talent Kayla Braxton has announced her own WWE Digital show.

“The Braxton Beat” will air on WWE’s official Instagram account every Tuesday and Thursday at 1pm ET, beginning this afternoon.

Braxton noted on Twitter that she will be chatting with Superstars, fans, and celebrities. Her guest today will be new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss.

You can see Braxton’s Twitter announcement below: