The Briscoes Announced As The First ROH Hall of Fame Inductees

The following press release was sent out:

BRISCOES ARE FIRST INDUCTEES INTO ROH HALL OF FAME

There couldn’t be a more fitting choice for the first inductees into the ROH Hall of Fame than two athletes who have been in Ring of Honor since Day One and are still at the top of their game 20 years later.

Ring of Honor is proud to welcome Jay and Mark Briscoe into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame.

On ROH’s debut show, The Era of Honor Begins in 2002, 18-year-old Jay Briscoe, accompanied to the ring by his 17-year-brother Mark, competed in the first singles match in company history.

At Final Battle: End of an Era this past December, the Briscoes defeated The OGK to win the ROH World Tag Team Title for a record 12th time in an epic encounter that was voted the ROH Match of the Year.

The Briscoes are the two most-decorated wrestlers in ROH history and one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Dem Boys from Sandy Fork, Del., have had success in singles competition as well. Jay Briscoe is a two-time ROH World Champion and one of only five men to regain the title.

The Briscoes also were two-thirds of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions on one occasion. Outside of ROH, they’ve held the prestigious IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as well as tag team championships in several independent promotions.

The Briscoes are not solely defined by their impressive championship resume, however.

They have been the heart and soul of ROH and emblematic of the company’s standard of excellence inside the squared circle.

Whether they were wrestling in front of a couple hundred fans at a rec center or a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden, Jay and Mark Briscoe sacrificed their bodies and gave everything they had to ensure the fans got their money’s worth.

A career retrospective on the Briscoes will be featured on this weekend’s episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling television, and a YouTube special on the Briscoes drops Monday, Feb. 7 on ROH’s YouTube channel.

A special Hall of Fame episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling airs on TV the weekend of March 5.