The Briscoes vs. Dark Order Announced for House of Glory Wrestling Genesis

House of Glory Wrestling (HOG) has announced a big match for its upcoming Genesis PPV event, which will take place on September 24 at the NYC Arena in Queens, New York.
The HOG Tag Team Championships will be on the line when Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, known as The Briscoes, face off against Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson).
Tickets can be purchased through this link, and the show will be broadcast live on FITE TV.
