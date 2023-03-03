The Bullet Club Win Gold On Impact Wrestling (Video)

Ace Austin and Chris Bey of the Bullet Club are the new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

Austin and Bey defeated NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event of this week’s post-No Surrender edition of Impact to win the Impact World Tag Team Championships.

The lengthy title match was scheduled following an opening segment in which Austin and Bey discussed their history at the Sam’s Town venue in Las Vegas, as well as how they were influenced by The Motor City Machine Guns but are currently the best tag team in Impact. The Guns then interrupted, claiming that after wrestling since 2006, they are still the best tag team in the world, and that they are better than ever. Bey then proposed a title match for Sacrifice on May 24, but The Guns offered to fight on the show to give the challengers more memories at Sam’s Town.

This is Austin and Bey’s first title reign together in Impact. On the December 15 edition of Impact, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley began their third reign with the straps by defeating Heath and Rhino. The titles were held by the Motor City Machine Guns for 76 days. This week’s title change was filmed on February 25th.

Austin took to Twitter to recall how he and Bey first worked together under The Bullet Club’s banner on July 1 at Against All Odds, where they were defeated by Sabin and Shelley.

“Our very first match as a team under #BulletClub was against MCMG at Against All Odds just 8 months ago. They taught us a lesson in Tag Team wrestling. Then Japan taught us many a lesson in Tag Team Wrestling. We discovered our formula and tonight it’s as easy as.. #ABC [up pointing emoji] [victory hand emoji] [sign of the horns emoji],” he wrote.

“It was time to go to War with arguably the best tag team in the world … This time we prevailed [sign of the horns emoji] #IMPACTonAXSTV,” Bey added in a tweet.

Click here for Impact Wrestling results. Several photos from the main event title change at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV, as well as the aforementioned tweets from the new champions, are included below:

IT'S MAIN EVENT TIME! The Motor City Machine Guns defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships RIGHT NOW! @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rWEX32cCVR — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2023

Our very first match as a team under #BulletClub was against MCMG at Against All Odds just 8 months ago They taught us a lesson in Tag Team wrestling Then Japan taught us many a lesson in Tag Team Wrestling We discovered our formula and tonight it’s as easy as..#ABC

☝🏼✌🏼🤘🏼 https://t.co/828UoqNhAb — Ace Austin 🤘🏼♠️ エース・オースティン (@The_Ace_Austin) March 3, 2023