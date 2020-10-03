The Bump Celebrates One Year Birthday, Special Guests For Next Week

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Next Wednesday’s edition of The Bump will feature a mock WWE Draft. Guests announced include Wade Barrett, actor and noted pro wrestling fan Ken Jeong, and actor/comedian and indie wrestler RJ City

On a related note, Friday marked 1 year since WWE launched The Bump on the WWE Network and all digital platforms. Hosts Kayla Braxton, Ryan Pappolla, Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack, and McKenzie Mitchell took to Twitter to mark the milestone. You can see their comments below:

