The Bump Celebrates One Year Birthday, Special Guests For Next Week

– Next Wednesday’s edition of The Bump will feature a mock WWE Draft. Guests announced include Wade Barrett, actor and noted pro wrestling fan Ken Jeong, and actor/comedian and indie wrestler RJ City

On a related note, Friday marked 1 year since WWE launched The Bump on the WWE Network and all digital platforms. Hosts Kayla Braxton, Ryan Pappolla, Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack, and McKenzie Mitchell took to Twitter to mark the milestone. You can see their comments below:

A whole 365 days ago, I hosted episode 1 of @WWETheBump – due to what’s happening in the world, a majority of the year was spent away from my team, but we kept cranking out the best content for all of you. I love this show and am pretty darn lucky to be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/Z2dFVmdSAb — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 2, 2020

Today is @WWETheBump’s 1st birthday. It’s been the best. A massive thank you to everyone who’s helped make the show what it is – cast, crew, guys in the truck – appreciate y’all. Being a part of @WWE TV was my boyhood dream. This show made that happen… so let’s go chase more. pic.twitter.com/ddIjasaW23 — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) October 2, 2020

Amazingly, we have a year of @WWETheBump in the books as of today. I’m not sure anything quite encapsulates the beautiful chaos of our show like the #RoyalRumble episode. P.S. – You still owe us a new sign for OUR studio, @AustinCreedWins. pic.twitter.com/ciduychU1M — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) October 2, 2020

One year in with the fam @WWETheBump so many moments! However, my favorite is when @WWESheamus and @MakeAWish came together for a young SUPERSTAR IZZY 🥰 #makeawish #wwe pic.twitter.com/s0omjexCCB — Evan T. Mack (@evantmack) October 2, 2020

Happy one year @WWETheBump! My favorite moment so far has to be the return of my good friend @TheRealMorrison to @WWE on The Bump! Can’t wait to make more memories…and break more news 🎉 — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) October 2, 2020