The Bump Featured Guests For This Week, New Trivia , d

Seth Rollins will be the featured guest on tomorrow’s new episode of The BUN===. Montez Ford has been added to the line-up, along with Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Actor Bradley Constant of The Rock’s “Young Rock” series will also appear. Constant stars as a 15 year old Rock in the NBC comedy series that premieres tonight.

The Bump airs at 10am ET every Wednesday on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

In more news from The Bump, WWE has launched a new “Stump The Bump” trivia contest. The show is looking for 8 WWE trivia experts to clash in the contest with the winner going on to challenge The Bump’s trivia Grand Champion Mike Brown.

The winner will receive a replica WWE Title signed by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, along with two tickets to a future WWE live event of their choosing. Below is the announcement on the contest, with details on how to submit your video application: