The Bunny Open Up On Her Personal Life, Wants Mental Health Stigma To End

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, AEW star The Bunny issued the following statement via Twitter:

“It’s #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth and I thought it would be a good time to share some things with all of you. I try to be open about my internal struggles, which isn’t always easy. There’s still a huge stigma surrounding mental health issues.

I think the thing people don’t talk about much when struggling with their mental health is how exhausting it is. How you so desperately want to feel ‘okay’ and not locked inside the confines of your own brain.

You put the work in every day and yet you still find yourself struggling, fighting against the title wave, whatever that title wave looks like for you. Mine has been the crippling anxiety and the enormous fear that if I’m not anxious I will fall backwards into depression.

So, I made the decision recently to ask for more help. I realized that even though I was putting in the ‘work’, doing all of the daily things that help, I was still deeply struggling and truly exhausted.

I fought the idea of medication for a very long time. Like so many, I was scared of what people would think. I was afraid it wouldn’t work. I had many fears surrounding it. But I realize now how much the fear was holding me back.

So, I decided to go on medication. And I’m slowly starting to feel better. The loudness is starting to soften. The crippling anxiety is starting to lessen its grip. And I’m starting to feel like myself. A version of myself I didn’t think I would ever find.

I want the stigma surrounding mental health issues to GO AWAY. So many people are struggling and it’s OKAY for us to talk about it. You don’t have to suffer in silence. You’re not alone. #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth”