The Bunny Reveals She Is Currently Injured

The Bunny can now be added to the list of AEW wrestlers that are currently injured.

Today, The Bunny reacted to a fan on Twitter who questioned whether we would ever see her on television again. In reply, Bunny admitted that she had been hurt.

“I’m injured right now but I’ll be back in the ring once I’m all healed up [smiling face emoji] [black heart emoji],” she wrote.

There is currently no information available regarding The Bunny’s injury or her anticipated return date. The Bunny has kept on traveling with AEW despite the injury.

Since the April 20 “Dark: Elevation” tapings, when she, Nyla Rose, and Emi Sakura lost against Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, and Skye Blue, The Bunny hasn’t competed in any matches.

