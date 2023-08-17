The Cavinder Twins Give Update On Their Status In WWE

The Cavinder Twins are WWE-bound.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder recently appeared as guests on the “Everyone’s Different” podcast for an in-depth interview, during which the WWE NIL signees spoke about their status with the company and experience in WWE so far.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On their current WWE status: “We have a partnership, a long-term deal with them, basically their NIL program, which is a recruiting program and they want you to understand what’s going on. We went out to the facilities and stuff and then we went to SummerSlam in Nashville, which was really fun, a year ago and then we went to SmackDown. The superstars are awesome. Being able to pick their brains and talk to them about it, we’re definitely doing something with them in the future. Stay tuned, you might see us in the ring. I love it.”

On their experience with WWE thus far: “The people are so cool, the community and fanbase is like no other. It’s really cool. Growing up, I didn’t know much about it. That’s the number one question I get, ‘when are you guys going in?’ Us being twins, for a lot of people, that’s unique and we can bring something to their community. It might be in the ring, stay tuned.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.