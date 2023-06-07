The Cavinder Twins Make WWE NXT TV Debut, Shawn Michaels Congratulates Thea Hail

Thea Hail won a Battle Royal on Tuesday’s WWE NXT main event to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a future title match.

When Hail returned to the backstage area, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels congratulated her.

Hail tweeted after the show, “as i said mama didn’t raise no b**** and dad didn’t raise no quitter I WILL BE NXT WOMENS CHAMPION”

The ring was packed with Chase U students for Hail’s post-match celebration. WWE NIL athletes The Cavinder Twins (Hayley and Hanna) were among those who hoisted Hail on their shoulders. Back in mid-April, it was reported that the social media stars would forego their fifth and final season of college basketball eligibility at the University of Miami in order to begin their WWE careers. The twins signed WWE NIL contracts in 2021, then transferred from Fresno State to Miami the following year.

It’s unclear whether The Cavinder Twins will appear on TV regularly in the future, but they were snapped at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, as seen below. We also don’t know when Hail vs. Stratton will take place, but we’ll keep you updated.

The related posts are listed below, including one from Andre Chase that includes lyrics from Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” song:

you may see your new fav tag team in the ring tonight 🤭 @CavinderHaley @WWE pic.twitter.com/WYeTs3f3Gr — Hanna Cavinder (@CavinderHanna) June 6, 2023

as i said mama didn’t raise no b**** and dad didn’t raise no quitter I WILL BE NXT WOMENS CHAMPION https://t.co/gi15o9GBMR — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) June 7, 2023