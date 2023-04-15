The Cavinder Twins Say They Are Excited For Their WWE Future

The Cavinder Twins recently announced their intention to leave the NCAA to pursue other opportunities.

While the two women are signed to WWE NIL contracts, there is no word on whether the college basketball stars will be joining WWE full-time.

The twins discussed the WWE fanbase, other ventures they have in the works, and more on the TODAY Show.

Here are highlights from their interview:

Haley on their love of WWE: “Their fanbase, the sport, the fitness side of it. That fits our brand and aligns great with us. They are a great partner and we’re very excited with the future with them”

Hanna on their other ventures: “We have a lot of long-term deals too. We just signed two long-term deals, one with Caktus AI and another with a media company that truly fits who we are as a brand; sports, business, and health and fitness. We’re super excited to announce those.”

You can check out the interview below: