The Creed Brothers Make NXT Return, Cage Match & Tournament Set For Next Week

You can officially pencil in two new matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s NXT Heatwave 2023 special themed edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show, The Creed Brothers made their surprise return.

Brutus and Julius Creed appeared behind the yellow masks as members of The Dyad, revealing themselves when Ava tried luring Ivy Nile to an isolated location for a sneak attack.

Things backfired on her and The Creed Brothers challenged The Dyad to a Steel Cage match on next week’s show. If they win, they will be allowed to make their long-awaited return to WWE NXT.

Also scheduled for next week’s show is the start of an eight-man tournament to determine the next challenger to Noam Dar’s NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

Dar defeated Nathan Frazer to once again become the real NXT Heritage Cup Champion. While celebrating the win with The Meta-Four, he was delivered a memo that informed him of the eight-man tourney, with the winner emerging to challenge him for the trophy at NXT No Mercy 2023.

