The Current Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania 37

The betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania 37 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Since Daniel Bryan was just added to the Universal Title match, odds are not available yet.

Bobby Lashley +130 vs. Drew McIntyre -130

Bianca Belair -300 vs. Sasha Banks +200

Rhea Ripley -200 vs. Asuka +150

AJ Styles & Omos -160 vs. New Day +120

Braun Strowman -500 vs. Shane McMahon +300

The Fiend -500 vs. Randy Orton +300

Bad Bunny -850 vs. The Miz +450