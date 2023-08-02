The Dark Order, Kip Sabian Re-Sign With AEW

The Dark Order are remaining “#AllElite” for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, it was announced that The Elite have resigned with AEW. After AEW released a press release to publicize the news, Evil Uno took to social media and quipped, “Dark Order also resigned, where’s our press release?”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com followed up with confirmation that The Dark Order did indeed sign new three-year deals with the company.

Dark Order also re-signed. Where’s our press release? https://t.co/bcECwrF5XV — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 2, 2023