The Death Dollz Win Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

Your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions are The Death Dollz.

Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka defeated VXT’s Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo to win the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at Friday night’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

This is Valkyrie and Jessicka’s first title reign together. VXT won the titles by defeating Valkyrie and Rosemary at the August 12 Emergence Pre-show. During their first reign, they held the straps for 56 days.

Here are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the Albany Armory in Albany, New York: