The Dibiase Family Named In Mississippi DHS Scandal

The audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services scandal is now complete. Their findings name all three wrestlers from the DiBiase family in regards to questionable spending habits. The audit was completed following the indictment of Brett DiBiase in the largest case of embezzlement in state history.

The Dibiase’s spent over $98 million in welfare grants that were funneled to groups such as Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi (FRC). A total of $94 million has been “questioned”. This means that “auditors either saw clear misspending or could not verify the money had been lawfully spent.”

Listed among the many questioned items was the following line:

“MCEC and FRC paid large sums to wrestlers Ted Dibiase, Ted Dibiase, Jr., and Brett Dibiase for work that was not performed, for unreasonable travel costs, or with little proof the programs helped the needy.”

Ted DiBiase Sr.’s Heart of David Ministries received $2.1 million dollars that was reported by the religious non-profit as being used for “general church speaking engagements, religious conferences, school assemblies, and wrestling events.” Brett Dibiase was hired as the deputy administrator at the Mississippi Department of Human Services after the money was given to him. Ted DiBiase Jr. was also paid by the Mississippi Community Education Center to teach classes aimed toward human service employees.

“This completed audit of DHS for the previous year shows the most egregious misspending my staff have seen in their careers at the Office of the State Auditor,” said State Auditor Shad White. “When you read this one-hundred-plus page audit, you will see that, if there was a way to misspend money, it seems DHS leadership or their grantees thought of it and tried it.”