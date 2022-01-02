The Dudleyz Comment On The Usos Using The 3D Finisher At WWE Day 1

WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boys, D-Von Dudley and Bully Ray, have praised SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos for their performance at the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, and reacted to how they finished off the match.

WWE Day 1 saw Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso retain their titles over King Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The finish to the match saw The Usos deliver a 3D to Kingston, and receive a big pop for using the move made famous by The Dudleys. It was noted on commentary that The Usos are calling their version the 1D for One & Done.

Bully took to Twitter after the pay-per-view and made a show of support to Jimmy and Jey. “Dear @WWEUsos,” Bully wrote. “Nothin but [heart emoji] xoxo, Bubba #WWEDayOne @BustedOpenRadio”

The Usos re-tweeted Bully’s comments and thanked him for the blessing. “Best Tag team finisher in the business.…thanks for he blessings uce. [drop of blood] @TestifyDVon @bullyray5150,” The Usos wrote, tagging both Bubba Ray and D-Von.

D-Von, who still works as a WWE Producer, did not interact with Bully’s post, but he did make a statement of his own. “Fantastic match between the Usos and the new day!!! Great way to end the match with a 3-D fantastic job boys …. Oh testify!!!!!,” D-Von wrote.

The Usos also commented on a mid-match face-off they had with The New Day, writing, “Issa respect thang….”

