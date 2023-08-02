The Elite Address Why They Resigned With AEW Instead Of Leaving The Company

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW has signed some of its biggest stars to new deals in The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page).

The news of them signing new multi-year deals with the company was broken on Wednesday morning. It also confirmed that Omega and the Bucks will continue in their roles as Executive Vice Presidents.

Their deals were slated to expire at the end of this year and had interest from WWE. In the article from Sports Illistrated, the four stars commented on their decision.

Omega stated he feels he can work in all sorts of styles in AEW while also giving somewhere else for people to work and provide for their families. He noted he was careful to weigh out his options and be open-minded to all possibilities.

“Up to this point, I’ve made the choice to sacrifice everything in the name of pro wrestling. I can’t say that family or my kids influenced the decision to stay with AEW–I’m not married and without kids–but what I can say is that I’m incredibly proud of my match catalog and the wonderful people I’ve met and continue to meet. AEW not only allows me to continue doing what I do at a high level, but allows the freedom to pursue some other passions I have in life–which, after nearly 25 years in the ring, have become more and more important to me.”

Matt Jackson noted that The Elite are the main characters of this company and the DNA of it. He said it weighed on them when making the decision.

Nick stated the reduced AEW schedule was a part of his decision.

“If we’re going to be honest the schedule was a huge part of it,” he said. “I have a wife and three young children and seeing them as much as possible was a big factor. I’m not going to lie, the money was a huge factor, too.” At this point of my life and career, I just couldn’t see myself being on the road half of the year or even more than that. I have so much respect for the guys and girls that are able to do that year after year. We for sure could’ve made memories in WWE, but what’s more important to me is making memories with my family. With the position we’re in, I’ll be able to do that and still make memories in AEW.”

Page also brought up how the schedule was a selling point to him to be with his family while also giving him a longer career and earning good money.

“AEW emerging as a legitimate wrestling company has helped drive up bargaining power for wrestlers and others who work in the industry. Making a long-term commitment to a still-growing AEW I felt was the best way I could help continue that progress.”