The Elite Set to Use ‘Carry on Wayward Son’ Song Regularly

The use of Kansas’ “Carry on Wayward Son” was not a one-time deal.

Bryan Alvarez relayed some notes sent to him by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live, and he stated that The Elite will use the song as their entrance music in the future, but not for all matches.

Meltzer stated, “Wayward Son by Kansas that The Elite used [on Saturday] will be the Trios entrance music.” Meltzer added, “It won’t be used in regular tag or singles matches. Young Bucks wanted the song for a long time. They and their father were big fans of the song. The thoughts by people that had to do with the situation in the past two months was something they were aware of, but the decision to use the song preceded that. In fact, when they were backyarders doing their backyard wrestling promotion (in the early 2000s), they used Wayward Son as their entrance music.”

Meltzer is referring to the online speculation that The Young Bucks chose the song because the lyrics could be interpreted as a dig at CM Punk. Meltzer confirmed that the decision to use the song came before the September backstage brawl. Furthermore, the song was mentioned on Being The Elite long before Punk signed with AEW.