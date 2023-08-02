The Elite Sign New AEW Contracts

AEW President Tony Khan wants to sign some of his biggest stars to new and long-term contracts, as he has done with RUSH and now The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks).

Omega’s contract was set to expire in late January, but AEW extended it for the time he was out with injuries, and it was expected to be up by the end of the year. That time frame was also similar to Page and The Young Bucks’ contracts.

Today, Sports Illustrated reported The Elite have agreed to new contracts with AEW. The report was also shared on AEW’s Twitter account.

According to the report, each has signed multi-year contracts with AEW. Omega and the Bucks will continue to serve as Executive Vice Presidents.

Omega said, “Up to this point, I’ve made the choice to sacrifice everything in the name of pro wrestling. I can’t say that family or my kids influenced the decision to stay with AEW–I’m not married and without kids–but what I can say is that I’m incredibly proud of my match catalog and the wonderful people I’ve met and continue to meet. AEW not only allows me to continue doing what I do at a high level, but allows the freedom to pursue some other passions I have in life–which, after nearly 25 years in the ring, have become more and more important to me.”

“We’re literally the ‘E’ in AEW,” says Matt Jackson. “The Elite are the main characters of this company. No matter how different AEW is now from its original inception, we are the DNA. And if you lose the foundation of your home, it eventually collapses. It’d be a lie if I said that didn’t weigh on us, when making the decision.”