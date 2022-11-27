The Elite vs. Death Triangle Described as “Unwatchable to Anybody That’s Ever Been a Fan of Wrestling”

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette discussed The Elite vs. Death Triangle match from the AEW All Out PPV in his podcast.

“Speaking of insufferable douchebags, let’s move on to this match. They had the dramatic milk of the EVPs music and then a video on the screen of sh*t they had written about themselves, and they’re wayward sons, and they will carry on. They in their minds and in the universe of their small little clique of stooges and sycophants. Cutlet and knock it off and Phallus, these three think that they’re the sh*t, they think that they are f*cking superstars.

And then Tony has dipped in his pocket again, here comes the opening strings of Carry on my Wayward Son by Kansas, and they say that I’m behind the times on my musical taste. Tony had to pony up to f*cking Kansas, and or their record company, to indulge these f*cking tw*ts, their Goddamn wayward son entrance and their big return. And so here they come with Cutlet and knock it off and Phallus, the guys who built the company and the ones whose pettiness and self indulgent masturbatory fantasies of themselves are going to tear it down. And the corpse referee was in charge of the action, it had all the ingredients of an indie-rific spectacle.

And the fans that were there love those f*cking dorks, and then the bell rang. And we already knew what it was going to be. And all six of these guys only ever have one match and they do the same sh*t every time. And to be honest, if I stopped to break down how stupid and phoney each of these middle school cheerleading routines were, it would take three hours, people would be bored.

AEW botches on Twitter, catch them while it last folks, put up a great segment of this thing sent to yackety sacks that fit, it wasn’t speeded up, it just looked like it. I will say it was unwatchable to anybody that’s ever been a fan of pro-wrestling or considered themselves a professional in this industry. And then Felix hit Twinkle Toes in the head with a hammer and beat him 123. Did I miss any nuances of this contest?”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Inside The Ropes for transcription)