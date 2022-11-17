The Elite’s AEW Return Confirmed for Saturday’s Full Gear

The Elite will be back at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

On Dynamite this week, PAC stated that if anyone in the company believes they will make a triumphant return at the pay-per-view, they are mistaken.

They didn’t mention The Elite by name, but it was clear who they were referring to. Following PAC’s remarks, a video and a graphic were shown to confirm that The Elite will compete for the Trios Titles at Full Gear.

Death Triangle defeated Top Flight and AR Fox to retain their titles this week. The Elite became the first Trios Champions at All Out, but their titles were stripped after an investigation into a backstage brawl involving The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel.