The Elite’s AEW Return Confirmed, New Vignette Airs on Dynamite

The Elite are set to return to AEW programming very soon.

AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been absent since they were suspended in early September following a backstage brawl at AEW All Out, but it has now been confirmed that they are on their way back.

A promo for The Elite aired during this week’s AEW Dynamite episode, as seen below. While no specific return date was given, the promo suggests that the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions will be back on TV soon.

PWMania.com reported earlier today that Omega and The Bucks were expected to return to AEW soon, at least in a backstage capacity as EVPs. Furthermore, Don Callis is currently backstage for Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia, according to Fightful Select. He also attended the AEW Rampage taping in Jacksonville, FL on Friday.

CM Punk is still suspended for his role in the All Out incident, but a contract buyout is being discussed. Ace Steel, a former AEW producer, was fired last week for his role in the incident that pitted him and Punk against The Elite.

The new Dynamite promo can be seen below: