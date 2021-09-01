The Favorites To Win At AEW All Out 2021 PPV Revealed

The betting odds for AEW All Out 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
CM Punk -500 vs. Darby Allin +300
Kenny Omega -600 vs. Christian Cage +350
Andrade El Idolo -300 vs. PAC +200
Chris Jericho -250 vs. MJF +175
Dr. Britt Baker -200 vs. Kris Statlander +150
Jon Moxley -500 vs. Satoshi Kojima +300
Paul Wight -600 vs. QT Marshall +350
Miro -400 vs. Eddie Kingston +250
The Young Bucks -225 vs. Lucha Brothers +165