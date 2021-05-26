The Favorites To Win At AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Revealed

The betting odds for AEW Double or Nothing 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Kenny Omega (c) vs Orange Cassidy vs Pac
Kenny Omega -450 (2/9)
Orange Cassidy +350 (7/2)
Pac +500 (5/1)
Hikaru Shida (c) vs Britt Baker
Britt Baker -400 (1/4)
Hikaru Shida +250 (5/2)
Miro (c) vs Lance Archer
Miro -600 (1/6)
Lance Archer +350 (7/2)
The Young Bucks (c) vs Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston -120 (5/6)
The Young Bucks -120 (5/6)
The Pinnacle vs The Inner Circle
The Inner Circle -120 (5/6)
The Pinnacle -120 (5/6)
Casino Battle Royale
Christian Cage +250
Penta El Zero Miedo +350
Jungle Boy +450
Powerhouse Hobbs +500
Matt Hardy +800
Preston Vance +800
Max Caster +1000
Nick Comoroto +1200
QT Marshall +1600
Evil Uno +2500
Isiah Kassidy +2500
Marq Quen +2500
Colt Cabana +3300
Cody Rhodes vs Anthony Ogogo
Anthony Ogogo -160 (5/8)
Cody Rhodes +120 (6/5)
Sting & Darby Allin vs Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page
Sting & Darby Allin -500 (1/5)
Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page +300 (3/1)
Adam Page vs Brian Cage
Adam Page -200 (1/2)
Brian Cage +150 (3/2)