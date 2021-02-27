The Favorites To Win At AEW Revolution Revealed

The betting odds for AEW Revolution have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley

Kenny Omega: -500

Jon Moxley: +300

The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF

The Young Bucks: -250

Chris Jericho & MJF: +170

Adam Page vs Matt Hardy

Adam Page: -300

Matt Hardy: +200

Darby Allin & Sting vs Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

Darby Allin & Sting: -400

Brian Cage & Ricky Starks: +250

Miro & Kip Sabian vs Best Friends

Best Friends: -160

Miro & Kip Sabian: +120