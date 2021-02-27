The Favorites To Win At AEW Revolution Revealed

The betting odds for AEW Revolution have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley
Kenny Omega: -500
Jon Moxley: +300
The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF
The Young Bucks: -250
Chris Jericho & MJF: +170
Adam Page vs Matt Hardy
Adam Page: -300
Matt Hardy: +200
Darby Allin & Sting vs Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
Darby Allin & Sting: -400
Brian Cage & Ricky Starks: +250
Miro & Kip Sabian vs Best Friends
Best Friends: -160
Miro & Kip Sabian: +120