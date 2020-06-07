The Favorites To Win At NXT Takeover: In Your House Revealed

The betting odds for WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House 2020 have been published by betting site BetOnline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream – NXT Championship Match

Adam Cole -300 (1/3)

Velveteen Dream +200 (2/1)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai – NXT Women’s Championship Match

Io Shirai -150 2/3

Charlotte Flair +120 6/5

Rhea Ripley +200 2/1

Keith Lee (c) vs Johnny Gargano – NXT North American Championship Match

Johnny Gargano -160 (5/8)

Keith Lee +120 (6/5)

Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross -250 (2/5)

Tommaso Ciampa +170 (17/10)

Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

Damian Priest -160 (5/8)

Finn Balor +120 (6/5)

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mia Yim & Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox -200 (1/2)

Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez +150 (3/2)