The Favorites To Win At NXT Takeover: In Your House Revealed

The betting odds for WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House 2020 have been published by betting site BetOnline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream – NXT Championship Match
Adam Cole -300 (1/3)
Velveteen Dream +200 (2/1)
Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai – NXT Women’s Championship Match
Io Shirai -150 2/3
Charlotte Flair +120 6/5
Rhea Ripley +200 2/1
Keith Lee (c) vs Johnny Gargano – NXT North American Championship Match
Johnny Gargano -160 (5/8)
Keith Lee +120 (6/5)
Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross -250 (2/5)
Tommaso Ciampa +170 (17/10)
Finn Balor vs Damian Priest
Damian Priest -160 (5/8)
Finn Balor +120 (6/5)
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Mia Yim & Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox -200 (1/2)
Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez +150 (3/2)