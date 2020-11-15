The Favorites To Win At Survivor Series 2020 Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2020 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

WWE Champion Randy Orton (+225) vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-345)

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka (+106) vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks (-134)

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley (-300) vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn (+225)

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day (-106) vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (+104)

Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match:

Team RAW (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle) -139 vs. Team Smackdown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, TBA) +100

Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match:

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) -177 vs. Team Smackdown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, TBA) +225

