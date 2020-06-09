The Favorites To Win At WWE Backlash Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Backlash 2020 have been published by betting site sportsbettingdime.com.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Asuka (c) -500

Nia Jax +300

Braun Strowman (c) -1000

The Miz & John Morrison +550

Drew McIntyre (c) -900

Bobby Lashley +500

Randy Orton -160

Edge +120