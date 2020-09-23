The Favorites To Win At WWE Clash Of Champions PPV

The betting odds for WWE Clash of Champions 2020 have been published by betting sites betonline.ag and 5dimes.eu.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Drew McIntyre (-155) vs. Randy Orton (+115)

Roman Reigns (-1850) vs. Jey Uso (+900)

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (-230) vs. The Riott Squad (+170)

Bayley (-400) vs. Nikki Cross (+250)

Jeff Hardy (+134) vs. AJ Styles (+160) vs. Sami Zayn (+175)

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (-278) vs. Lucha House Party (+190)