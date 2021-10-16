The Favorites To Win At WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Becky Lynch -200 vs. Bianca Belair +185 vs. Sasha Banks +250

Big E -550 vs. Drew McIntyre +325

Edge -350 vs. Seth Rollins +225

Goldberg -300 vs. Bobby Lashley +200

Mansoor -1200 vs. Mustafa Ali +550

RK-Bro -275 vs. AJ Styles and Omos +185

Roman Reigns -200 vs. Brock Lesnar +150

