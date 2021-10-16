The Favorites To Win At WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Becky Lynch -200 vs. Bianca Belair +185 vs. Sasha Banks +250
Big E -550 vs. Drew McIntyre +325
Edge -350 vs. Seth Rollins +225
Goldberg -300 vs. Bobby Lashley +200
Mansoor -1200 vs. Mustafa Ali +550
RK-Bro -275 vs. AJ Styles and Omos +185
Roman Reigns -200 vs. Brock Lesnar +150
PWMania.com.com will have live results coverage this coming Thursday starting at Noon Eastern/9:00 AM Pacific time.