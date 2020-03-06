The Favorites To Win At WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed

The favorites to win at the WWE Elimination Chamber have been published by betting site 5dimes.eu.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Natalya vs Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler vs Asuka vs Ruby Riott vs Sarah Logan – Elimination Chamber Match – Sunday, March 8, 2020 6:00 PM

101 S.Baszler wins Elimination Chamber Match -750

103 Asuka wins Elimination Chamber Match +875

105 L.Morgan wins Elimination Chamber Match +2750

107 R.Riott wins Elimination Chamber Match +2750

109 Natalya wins Elimination Chamber Match +3000

111 S.Logan wins Elimination Chamber Match +6000

Braun Strowman vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro & Sami Zayn – 3-on-1 Handicap Match – WWE Intercontinental Championship – Sunday, March 8, 2020 6:00 PM

123 Braun Strowman (end of broadcast ruling) -285

124 S.Nakamura & Cesaro & S.Zayn (end) +205

The Miz & John Morrison vs The New Day vs The Usos vs Heavy Machinery vs Lucha House Party vs Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode – Elimination Chamber Match – WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Sunday, March 8, 2020 6:00 PM

141 The Miz & J.Morrison win Elimination -155

143 The Usos wins Elimination Chamber Match +270

145 The New Day wins Elimination Chamber +375

147 Heavy Machinery wins Elimination Chamber +800

149 D.Ziggler & R.Roode win Elimination +1300

151 Lucha House Party wins Elimination +5000