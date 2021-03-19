The Favorites To Win At WWE Fastlane 2021 Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Fastlane 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Roman Reigns (c) vs Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns -1000 (1/10)

Daniel Bryan +525 (21/4)

Shayna B & Nia Jax (c) vs Sasha B & Bianca B

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax -300 (1/3)

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair +200 (2/1)

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

Drew McIntyre -550 (2/11)

Sheamus +325 (13/4)

Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton

Alexa Bliss -200 (1/2)

Randy Orton +150 (3/2)

Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews

Big E -300 (1/3)

Apollo Crews +200 (2/1)

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman -150 (2/3)

Shane McMahon +110 (11/10)

Stay tuned to NoDQ.com for results coverage this Sunday!