The Favorites To Win At WWE Fastlane 2021 Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Fastlane 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Roman Reigns (c) vs Daniel Bryan
Roman Reigns -1000 (1/10)
Daniel Bryan +525 (21/4)
Shayna B & Nia Jax (c) vs Sasha B & Bianca B
Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax -300 (1/3)
Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair +200 (2/1)
Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus
Drew McIntyre -550 (2/11)
Sheamus +325 (13/4)
Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton
Alexa Bliss -200 (1/2)
Randy Orton +150 (3/2)
Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews
Big E -300 (1/3)
Apollo Crews +200 (2/1)
Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon
Braun Strowman -150 (2/3)
Shane McMahon +110 (11/10)
