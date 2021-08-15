The Favorites To Win At WWE SummerSlam 2021 Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Summerslam 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Roman Reigns -500 vs. John Cena +300

Bobby Lashley -650 vs. Goldberg +350

Nikki ASH -125 vs. Charlotte Flair +150 vs. Rhea Ripley +250

Bianca Belair -200 vs. Sasha Banks +150

The Usos -400 vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio +250

Edge -300 vs. Seth Rollins +200