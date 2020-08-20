The Favorites To Win At WWE SummerSlam Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Summerslam 2020 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt -170 (10/17)

Braun Strowman +130 (13/10)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton -140 (5/7)

Drew McIntyre EVEN (1/1)

Sasha Banks (c) vs Asuka

Asuka -140 (5/7)

Sasha Banks EVEN (1/1)

Bayley (c) vs Asuka

Asuka -120 (5/6)

Bayley -120 (5/6)

Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins -140 (5/7)

Dominik Mysterio EVEN (1/1)

The Street Profits (c) vs Adrade & Angel Garza

Andrade & Angel Garza -160

The Street Profits +125

Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP

Apollo Crews -200 (1/2)

MVP +150 (3/2)

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose -400 (1/4)

Sonya Deville +250 (5/2)