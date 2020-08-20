The Favorites To Win At WWE SummerSlam Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Summerslam 2020 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt -170 (10/17)
Braun Strowman +130 (13/10)
Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton
Randy Orton -140 (5/7)
Drew McIntyre EVEN (1/1)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Asuka
Asuka -140 (5/7)
Sasha Banks EVEN (1/1)
Bayley (c) vs Asuka
Asuka -120 (5/6)
Bayley -120 (5/6)
Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio
Seth Rollins -140 (5/7)
Dominik Mysterio EVEN (1/1)
The Street Profits (c) vs Adrade & Angel Garza
Andrade & Angel Garza -160
The Street Profits +125
Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP
Apollo Crews -200 (1/2)
MVP +150 (3/2)
Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville
Mandy Rose -400 (1/4)
Sonya Deville +250 (5/2)