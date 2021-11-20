The Favorites To Win At WWE Survivor Series 2021 Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match – Survivor Series
Team SMACKDOWN -200
Team RAW +150
Raw Tag Team Champs vs SmackDown Tag Team Champs – Survivor Series
RK-Bro -220
The Usos +155
Raw Women’s Champion vs Smackdown Women’s Champion – Survivor Series
Becky Lynch -400
Charlotte Flair +250
United States Champ vs Intercontinental Champ – Survivor Series
Damian Priest -240
Shinsuke Nakamura +165
Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match – Survivor Series
Team RAW -130
Team SMACKDOWN -110
WWE Champion vs Universal Champion – Survivor Series
Roman Reigns -500
Big E +300
PWMania.com will have live results coverage of the PPV.