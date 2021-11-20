The Favorites To Win At WWE Survivor Series 2021 Revealed

The betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match – Survivor Series

Team SMACKDOWN -200

Team RAW +150

Raw Tag Team Champs vs SmackDown Tag Team Champs – Survivor Series

RK-Bro -220

The Usos +155

Raw Women’s Champion vs Smackdown Women’s Champion – Survivor Series

Becky Lynch -400

Charlotte Flair +250

United States Champ vs Intercontinental Champ – Survivor Series

Damian Priest -240

Shinsuke Nakamura +165

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match – Survivor Series

Team RAW -130

Team SMACKDOWN -110

WWE Champion vs Universal Champion – Survivor Series

Roman Reigns -500

Big E +300

PWMania.com will have live results coverage of the PPV.