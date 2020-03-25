The Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania 36 Revealed

Some of the favorites to win at the WWE Wrestlemania 36 have been published by betting site 5dimes.eu.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre – WWE Championship
6203 Brock Lesnar (end of broadcast ruling) +280
6204 Drew McIntyre (end of broadcast ruling) -400
Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair – NXT Women’s Championship
6213 Rhea Ripley (end of broadcast ruling) -195
6214 Charlotte Flair (end broadcast ruling) +155
Goldberg vs Roman Reigns – WWE Universal Championship
6223 Goldberg (end of broadcast ruling) +450
6224 Roman Reigns (end of broadcast ruling) -750
John Cena vs Bray Wyatt – Singles Match
6233 John Cena (end of broadcast ruling) +300
6234 Bray Wyatt (end of broadcast ruling) -420
Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler – WWE Raw Women’s Championship
6243 Becky Lynch (end of broadcast ruling) +150
6244 Shayna Baszler (end of broadcast ruling) -190