The Favorites To Win At WWENXT Vengeance Day Revealed

The betting odds for WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day have been revealed via WWELeaks.org.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

NXT Championship: Finn Balor (-455) vs. Pete Dunne (+280)

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano (-225) vs. Kushida (+150)

Shotzi Blackheart/Ember Moon (-143) vs. Dakota Kai/Raquel Gonzalez (+100)

MSK (-182) vs. Grizzled Young Vets (+125)

Io Shirai (-300) vs. Toni Storm (+260) vs. Mercedes Martinez (+525)