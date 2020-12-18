The Fiend And Randy Orton Featured On WWE TLC Poster

WWE has released a new promotional poster for the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.
As seen in the photo below, the poster features scenes from some of the history between Orton and Wyatt, including a photo from when Orton set fire to the Wyatt Family Compound a few years back. Alexa Bliss is also featured.
Step into the Inferno. #WWETLC #TheFiend @RandyOrton @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/3c1f7xf4xC
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2020