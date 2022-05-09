The Fiend Trends During WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Bray Wyatt’s “The Fiend” persona became a trending topic during the 2022 WWE Wrestlemania Backlash PLE. There was a fan wearing a Fiend mask at ringside and announcer Pat McAfee asked, “is that The Fiend in the front row?”

“The Fiend” quickly trended on Twitter with fans talking about the moment and speculating about how Vince McMahon reacted backstage to McAfee’s line.

"IS THAT THE FIEND IN THE FRONT ROW?!" BRO PAT MCAFEE IS THE BEST LMAOO #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/HWKHODJwyn — Deke Stokes ︎ (@2Sweet444Life) May 9, 2022