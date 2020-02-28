The Fiend Tweets First Comments After Loss to Goldberg

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today and made his first public comments since losing the WWE Universal Title to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown on Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

“Life is a circle. No matter what beast you make of yourself or how bright one side is, inevitably the dark side comes again. But the beauty of the circle is, round we go,” Wyatt wrote.

It looks like Wyatt is warning that what goes around, comes around. The Fiend is rumored to face John Cena at WrestleMania 36 and it will be interesting to see if he appears on tonight’s SmackDown from Boston to interrupt Cena’s big return to TV. There’s been no word on if The Fiend will get a rematch from Goldberg, who is rumored to defend against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

You can see Wyatt’s full tweet below: