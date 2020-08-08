The Fiend vs. Braun Strowman Now Set For WWE SummerSlam

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is now on for WWE SummerSlam.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Strowman make his first appearance since the Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view last month. The segment began with The Fiend coming out to his unique, bizarre entrance. SmackDown came back from a break and we saw Alexa Bliss down on the mat as The Fiend circled her and stared down at her. As a follow-up to last week’s Mandible Claw attack on Bliss, The Fiend crawled over to Bliss and slowly raised his arm as if he were about to deliver another Mandible to her. This time Bliss slowly grabbed The Fiend’s arm and caressed his face. He stared at her but quickly backed off, apparently angry that he allowed her to play mind games with him.

The Fiend backed away from Bliss and that’s when Strowman appeared on the big screen. As seen in the video below, Strowman cut a bizarre promo about how the evil is now coming out of him. Strowman said he is the stuff that nightmares are made of, he is The Monster, and now he has decided that The Fiend can have whatever he wants at SummerSlam. Strowman ended the promo advising Wyatt to face his fears and face The Monster.

Strowman retained his title over Wyatt at WWE Money In the Bank back in May. Wyatt then defeated Strowman in the non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules in July.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23, and a location will be announced soon.

Below is the current SummerSlam card, along with several shots from tonight’s segment on SmackDown:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)

Match will be confirmed if Asuka can defeat Bayley next Monday.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins