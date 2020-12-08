The Fiend’s Theme Song Ranks 26 On Google’s Top 100 Hummed Songs Of 2020

The band Code Orange noted on Twitter today their “Let Me In” theme song for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt has ranked #26 on the Billboard chart of Google’s Top 100 Hummed Songs of 2020. The list was topped by “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Billboard notes that, “the list reflects Google’s best confidence for recorded music matches based on users’ humming and/or singing. Recordings not associated with a single, specific recording artist are excluded.”

You can see Code Orange’s tweet below, which was re-tweeted by Wyatt: