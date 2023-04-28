The Firm Deletion Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage At Special Start Time

You can officially pencil in an interesting main event for next week’s AEW Rampage.

On this week’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, it was confirmed that next week’s show will feature a match from The Hardy Compound.

Confirmed for next Friday’s show, which will again air at a special start-time of 5:30pm EST. on TNT, is The Firm Deletion showdown from The Hardy Compound in North Carolina.

