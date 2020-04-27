The Forgotten Sons Jacket Stolen, Natalya Recalls Her First Action Figure

– “The Forgotten Sons” member Jaxson Ryker, posted on Twitter that his jacket was stolen. He’s offering a reward if the jacket is found and returned.
To all fans if you see this jacket on eBay or trying to be sold please inform me or @wornstar. I believe it’s been stolen, taken, abducted or all. It’s dark red. A reward will be given if found pic.twitter.com/Nr3Tbym09N
— Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) April 26, 2020
– Natalya took a moment to reflect on her first WWE action figure, which you can see below:
My first action figure- and it was with my dad. My dad said “we should sign this!” 🖤💕 pic.twitter.com/cEr9NFMcko
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 26, 2020