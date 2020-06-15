The Forgotten Sons Off WWE TV?

The Forgotten Sons haven’t appeared on WWE SmackDown since the May 29 episode and as of this morning they were not expected to appear on the next two episodes of SmackDown either, according to Fightful Select. Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker were in the early stages of a push on the blue brand but that was before Ryker’s recent tweet in support of President Trump got him heat from others in the locker room. The report noted that WWE talents who are talking say that Ryker was well-liked ahead of the Trump tweet, and very respectful. It was also noted that Blake and Cutler have reportedly distanced their stances from Ryker’s following the Trump tweet. They also came in for a meeting with WWE’s Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano, and other wrestlers.

Regarding possible heat on Blake or Cutler, there is said to be none from the company but they are catching some of the backlash from Ryker’s Trump tweet. Sources who spoke to Fightful also noted that many on the main roster feel bad that Blake and Cutler are being “lumped in” with Ryker after the time they put in on the NXT brand to get called up. The report pointed to how Ryker hasn’t wrestled since the team was brought from NXT to SmackDown. There’s no word on when the vignettes from The Forgotten Sons might continue, if they haven’t been scrapped altogether, but it was noted that the trio is not figured into plans for the TV tapings being held at the Performance Center today and tomorrow. It’s possible that they are called in to film vignettes, but it seems unlikely at this point.