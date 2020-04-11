The Forgotten Sons React To WWE SmackDown Debut, Kofi Kingston On UpUpDownDown

– As seen during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker) appeared, defeating Lucha House Party. During a post-show interview, the three men commented on their debuts.

Cutler said, “Is that what Smackdown has to see from us? The debut of the Forgotten Sons here tonight, live on Friday Night Smackdown. Yes. And it’s been a long time coming, it’s been a long time for the three of us, and what better way then to cement it here in the Performance Center in Orlando. With the years that Blake’s put in, with the years Ryker has put in, and especially the years I’ve put in. You’re damn right it was a debut and I hope the whole world was watching.”

Blake said, “Not only that but we hope New Day was watching. We hope the Usos were watching. We hope that the Smackdown tag champions Miz and Morrison were watching. Tell ’em Ryker.”

Hawk said, “Well, seems like Friday nights will be forgotten no more”

